Image caption Ipswich Hospital was hit by a power cut that affected the whole site

Power was lost across Ipswich Hospital amid a national power failure after the back-up generator failed to work.

A hospital spokeswoman said the site was hit by a 30 minute power cut, and staff are looking into why the back-up generators did not kick in.

She said: "Each of our clinical teams and specialists worked to keep patients' safe."

Managers will be investigating the cause of the power problems at the hospital, she said.

"At this stage we need to understand what happened. It is too early to say whether there is a fault," she added.

"But we can give an assurance that everybody in the hospital leadership teams and clinical staff helped keep patients safe."

Power failures have been reported across large areas of the UK, affecting homes and transport networks.

Image caption One woman who was at the hospital said "there was no panic"

A woman at the hospital said she was with her friend in the cardiac unit when "the power just went off".

"It was only about two minutes. Everything came back really quickly," she said.

"People seemed calm. There was no panic."

A hospital employee told the BBC the outage did not last long on the ward she was working on.

"It was just a few seconds, definitely no more than 10," she said.

"There was never any danger."