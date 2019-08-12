Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Greater Anglia services have been cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Trains have been cancelled after two services collided with fallen trees on the line, putting the rolling stock out of action.

All services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been replaced with buses after two Greater Anglia trains were "significantly damaged" on Saturday.

No-one was injured, the train company said.

In total six trees fell on tracks across the Anglian franchise region.

Two trees fell on the East Suffolk line between Ipswich and Lowestoft, and one on each of the following lines:

Marks Tey-Sudbury

Ipswich-Cambridge

Edmonton Green-West Ham, London

Disruption on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line is expected until the end of Monday, while Greater Anglia repairs or replaces its damaged diesel trains.

The line itself is not damaged, meaning trains carrying containers for the Port of Felixstowe can continue as normal.

Replacement buses are unable to call at Westerfield and passengers are advised to seek assistance at the unattended station's help point.

Many events were cancelled across the country because of predicted high winds and heavy rain.

Another train remains out of action after it sustained significant damage when it hit deer on the line near Thetford in Norfolk last week.