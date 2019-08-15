Woman sexually assaulted in park near Ipswich Town stadium
- 15 August 2019
A woman has been sexually assaulted in a park.
Police said the attack happened at Alderman Road Recreation Ground, near Ipswich Town's Portman Road football stadium, at about 04:10 BST.
The force said it was a "serious" incident and the area has been cordoned off.
A number of police officers and vehicles remain at the scene while investigations into the assault continue.