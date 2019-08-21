Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street

A teenage drug supplier has been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed in an alleyway.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after suffering a single stab wound to the abdomen in Ipswich.

The 17-year-old boy, from Bury St Edmunds and who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied murder but was convicted by a jury.

Five people, including two juveniles, were found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court of helping to hide the boy.

Mr Saunders, who originally came from Surrey, was addicted to Class A drugs, jurors were told.

He was stabbed to death with a "very large knife" by the 17-year-old the day after the boy and three others had travelled to Southend to buy two machetes, the court heard.

Prosecutor Simon Spence said the boy was selling drugs in the Wherstead Road area of Ipswich when Mr Saunders saw him go into an alleyway and followed him.

He told the court the victim was struck with "severe force".

Image caption Prosecutor Simon Spence said the convicted boy was selling drugs in Ipswich

Afterwards the other defendants helped the teenager to dispose of his clothing and took him to a caravan in St Osyth, near Clacton in Essex, the jury heard.

Jurors unanimously found the 17-year-old guilty of murder, and he was also convicted of possession of a knife.

The five other people, who had all pleaded not guilty but were convicted of assisting an offender, are:

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester

Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester

Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons

A 17-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons

All six defendants will be sentenced on 4 October.