The Crown Prosecution Service was asked to consider manslaughter charges against eight people, including three police officers

No manslaughter charges are to be brought against police officers or security staff over the death of a man at a holiday park.

Paul Gladwell, 38, from Colchester, died on 16 February 2017, two days after he was involved in an altercation at Pontins in Pakefield, Suffolk.

A total of eight people were considered for manslaughter charges.

But prosecutors found no "direct causal link between [the] death and the actions of any one individual".

Mr Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, was detained by Pakefield staff on 14 February before later being arrested on suspicion of assault.

He became ill on his way to police custody, resulting in an ambulance being called.

Mr Gladwell was treated at the scene before being taken to the James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, where he died.

Paul Gladwell was involved in an altercation at Pontins in Pakefield

The Independent Office for Police Conduct asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider gross negligence manslaughter charges against two serving officers and a retired officer.

Separately, Suffolk Police referred a file to the CPS over manslaughter charges for five security staff and asked prosecutors whether charges under Section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act should be brought.

A spokesman for the CPS said it had "considered this case carefully, including all of the medical evidence" but that there was "insufficient evidence" for manslaughter charges.

He said it was decided it "would not be proportionate or in the public interest" to prosecute one Pontins employee for a health and safety charge.

He added: "The CPS understands the impact this decision will have on Mr Reynolds' family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We have written to them to explain our reasons and they also have the right to an independent review of our decision."

It is understood the family are going to appeal against the decision.

Pontins has been approached for comment.