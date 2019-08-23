Image copyright PA Media Image caption Saxtead Green Post Mill near Framlingham, Suffolk, was originally built in 1796

An 18th Century windmill has been fitted with four new sails as part of a £250,000 conservation project.

Saxtead Green Post Mill near Framlingham, Suffolk, was originally built in 1796 and ceased use in 1947 when its last miller died.

It is in working order and regularly opened to visitors by English Heritage.

The mill is a rare example of a post mill, with its body mounted on a single vertical post and able to turn around it to bring the sails into the wind.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A crane hoisted the wooden sails into position

It has been rebuilt three times over the years, with cast iron machinery added in 1854.

Specialist millwright Tim Whiting worked on the latest project over the last 12 months, and on Thursday he fitted the sails which have a full span of almost 60ft (18.2 metres).

The wooden sails, made from Douglas fir, were constructed in his workshop in nearby Saxmundham, and a crane hoisted them into position on the 48ft-tall (14.6 metres) mill.

Mr Whiting also crafted a replacement staircase and carried out repairs to the timber housing and the fantail to the rear of the mill.