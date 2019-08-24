Image caption Simon Dobbin is unable to walk or talk

The family of a football fan who suffered horrific injuries at the hands of hooligan opposition fans are campaigning for a change in the law.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin, 47, from Suffolk, was attacked after a match in Southend, Essex, in 2015.

Twelve men were jailed over the assault, which left him brain damaged.

His wife Nicole wants "Simon's Law" introduced, to force lifelong payments to the NHS by people convicted of violent disorder.

The law would also increase sentencing powers in such cases.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family home was transformed on DIY:SOS

Some of Mr Dobbin's attackers stamped on his head for 90 seconds and as a result he cannot walk or talk.

Mrs Dobbin, from Mildenhall, told the BBC: "We have a lifelong sentence - this [Simon's Law] would be a constant reminder for them of what they did and a deterrent for others."

She was spurred to start a petition campaigning for a change to the law after being told another of Mr Dobbin's attackers had been released from prison.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Dobbin spent a year in hospital after the attack

It has been signed over 4,000 times in less than 48 hours.

All of Mr Dobbin's equipment, medication and care is funded by the NHS, which his wife estimates has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

She said: "If someone is found guilty and sentenced to violent disorder causing harm, especially like what happened to Simon, then part of their wages or benefits should be paid back to the NHS."