Image copyright Lewis Gant Image caption Ben Driver wants people to open up about men's mental health, masculinity and sexuality through art

The traditional view of masculinity is being challenged by a man who says the phrase "man up" can be "detrimental".

Ben Driver, from Grundisburgh, Suffolk, wants to encourage people to open up about men's mental health, masculinity and sexuality through art.

He has set up Guy Cry Club as a digital platform where people can share creations, from drawings to audio art.

"We don't all use words in the conventional sense to express how we feel," said the 28-year-old.

Mr Driver said people can submit all forms of art, including paintings, drawings, audio, digital, writing and poetry.

The submissions will feature on the club's website and social media sites.

There will also be workshops and Mr Driver said he will create zines (self-published magazines) and exhibitions based on the artwork.

Image copyright Eivind Hansen Image caption Ben Driver said some of the conversations surrounding men's mental health were "very flawed"

Trainee hair stylist Mr Driver said some conversations around men's mental health were "very flawed".

He said: "I'm very aware that there's not necessarily the right kind of support for everyone.

"Some don't find other things that people are doing that relatable because it's all geared towards a particular kind of man.

"The phrase 'man up' and others similar to that can be detrimental to someone's outlook."

Image copyright Guy Cry Club Image caption The artwork will feature on Guy Cry Club's website and social media sites

Mr Driver, who has also created his own newspaper called Ego, said the response to the project has been "really positive".

He said he has already had some submissions, ranging from poetry to illustrations and video art, ahead of the launch at the Smokehouse in Ipswich later.

"It's not particularly just for men, it's open to absolutely everybody.

"Every person has experience of masculinity and supporting men in talking about how they feel is only part of the puzzle," he said.

Image copyright Contributed Image caption George Howard submitted words to the project, in which he talks about masculinity and self-love

Image copyright Noey Quihuis Image caption Mr Howard's words were interpreted into drawings created by Mexican artist Noey Quihuis

George Howard, 30, from Bawdsey, Suffolk, submitted a text about masculinity, self-love and allowing his wife to see him "in all my vulnerability".

His words have also been interpreted into drawings created by Mexican artist Noey Quihuis.

Mr Howard said the project was "important" because men have been "suppressing who they are" and trying to emulate what they think they "should be".

Image copyright Ian Andrews Image caption Ian Andrews expresses feelings through art because "I don't know what my body is feeling so I write something down"

Ian Andrews, from Cardiff, who came across the project via Instagram, said it was "essential" that conversations surrounding mental health, masculinity and sexuality were shared.

The 21-year-old creates artwork expressing thoughts and feelings because "I don't know what my body is feeling so I write something down".

"Guy Cry Club gives me an outlet to place that," said the illustration student.