Image copyright Google Maps Image caption After years of to and fro with planners 170 new homes are a step closer

Developers of a new housing estate have sold part of the land for £1 in an agreement to help plans be approved.

Despite the land in Hadleigh, Suffolk, being designated for employment use, Persimmon Homes spent two years on plans for 170 new homes.

As they are not commercial property developers they sold part of the site back to Babergh District Council so they can find a new developer for part of the site.

Building may be completed by 2023.

Revised outline plans for the development south of Ipswich Road were approved at a planning meeting on Tuesday, reports the Local Democracy Service.

Attempts to build homes on the land stretch back to 2009.

Alongside the homes is a contribution of £294,165 towards a pre-school, while Suffolk County Council plans to bid for more than £1.5m in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to expand schools provision.

The plans had attracted some opposition, including from the parish council, which said there was a "lack of details on the proposed infrastructure".

Other concerns included inadequate parking and poor residential designs.

It is understood that during the past decade in which the land has been allocated for employment use no suitable bid came forward.