Image caption Officers executed a search warrant at the property on Norwich Road in Earl Stonham on the A140

About 250 cannabis plants worth £60,000 have been seized by police from a garage at a residential house.

The plants were uncovered after officers executed a search warrant at the property in Earl Stonham, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said officers also found hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia. UK Power Networks was asked to disconnect the power supply.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is being questioned, police said.