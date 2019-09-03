Missing Ipswich mother and two young sons found
- 3 September 2019
A mother and her two young sons who were missing for a week have been found.
Ashleigh Fisk, 24, was last in contact with her family at about 07:00 BST on 27 August, and was known to be with her sons Zachory and Logan Sampson, aged two and one.
Marcus Sampson, the boys' father, had publicly appealed for them to come home.
Suffolk Police said all three were located "safe and well".