Suffolk shotgun incident: Man arrested in Great Cornard disturbance
A man has been arrested over a firearms incident on Sunday.
Suffolk Police received reports of a domestic disturbance at a property on Canhams Road in Great Cornard near Sudbury just after 18:30 BST.
A man, believed to have come from the property, was seen in a garden with a shotgun, police said.
A man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life, possession of a firearm with intent and assault.
The man, from the Sudbury area, has been taken to Bury St Edmunds for questioning.
A firearm was recovered from the scene and has been made safe, a police spokesman said.
A woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
A cordon remained in place around the scene as inquiries continued.