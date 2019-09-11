Image caption Emergency services were called to the property in Victoria Road on Monday night

A man has appeared in court accused of his wife's attempted murder after she was found critically hurt in their home.

Officers were called to Victoria Road, Lowestoft, on Monday night where they discovered the victim Sarah Crush with a serious head injury.

Suffolk Police said she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and remains in a critical condition.

Stephen Crush, 59, appeared before Norwich magistrates on Wednesday.

Mr Crush, of Victoria Road in Lowestoft, has been committed for trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court on 9 October.