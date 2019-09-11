Image copyright JThomas/Geograph Image caption The new uniform will be rolled out to other years in the school from September 2020

A school criticised for banning skirts on modesty grounds has defended its policy.

Stowmarket High School, in Suffolk, introduced a new uniform policy amid concerns over glass-sided stairwells in a new building.

A school newsletter informed parents that, "with modesty in mind", skirts were no longer considered appropriate.

Headteacher Dave Lee-Allan said the reference to modesty was an "error" but the new uniform was "more affordable and smarter".

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, some parents accused the school of "cracking down on girls's behaviour and trying to enforce a "gender-neutral" dress code.

The policy states all year groups must wear the new uniform when the new building opens next September.

'Hands up'

The ban on skirts has been discussed on Facebook with some parents critical of the move and others supporting it.

Mr Lee-Allan said he had thought the glass-sided stairwells could have been another reason for moving away from skirts, but the contractors had assured him this would not be an issue.

He said mentioning modesty in the newsletter was "my error, hands up".

"For years a number of schools in the region have had this particular uniform policy. We have consulted and a group of parents came in and we looked at different options and then asked students and then published our proposals," he said.

"But we can not make all the people happy."

The new uniform also includes a black blazer with the school's logo on it, a white shirt, a clip-on tie, black shoes, a black belt and black or white shirts.