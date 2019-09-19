Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The rebuilt fire station in Ipswich would provide extra space for a police base

An artist's impression of a £3.9m joint police and fire station has been unveiled.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Suffolk Police hope to share a rebuilt Princes Street fire station in Ipswich.

If plans are approved, police will move from their current offices in Museum Street.

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Working together is absolutely key to meet the financial challenges that we face."

The proposed design includes a dedicated office for the local policing team and interview rooms for police.

The police and fire service will submit the plans for approval to Ipswich Borough Council at a later date.

The funding of the project will be shared between the two services, along with support from the government.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk