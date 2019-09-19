Image copyright Babergh District Council Image caption Babergh District Council takes its name from the Anglo Saxon name Barberga

A council wants to change its name at a cost of £10,000 because no-one knows where it is or how to pronounce it, it says.

Suffolk's Babergh District Council takes its name from the Anglo-Saxon place name Barberga and has existed since 1974.

The region was first listed in the Doomsday Book in 1086.

The authority plans to change its name to South Suffolk Council to make its location more obvious.

It is also hoped the change, which the council has said will cost less than £10,000, will help bring investment to the region.

Leader of the authority John Ward said: "Babergh has a proud history but we know that people from further afield are often unaware of exactly where Babergh is and even struggle over its pronunciation.

"By renaming to South Suffolk we can be clear about who we are, where we are and what we represent - as well as clearly identifying the council, it will also align with the name of our parliamentary constituency, cutting down on any confusion."

Councillors are due to make a decision on the proposed name change on 22 October.