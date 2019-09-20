Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Victoria Hall was 17 when she was snatched on her way home from a nightclub and killed

More than 40 calls have been received about the murder and abduction of a teenage girl 20 years ago, generating "new lines of inquiry", police said.

Victoria Hall, 17, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, went missing on her way home from a nightclub on 19 September 1999.

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled ditch five days later but her murderer has never been found.

The unsolved investigation was reopened by Suffolk Police.

Image caption Her parents Graham and Lorinda said they had "a lot of hope" her killer would be found

Image caption Victoria was last seen about 300 yards from her home

As part of the fresh investigation, police released details of items belonging to Victoria for the first time as well as CCTV footage showing people visiting the area where her body was found.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar said there had been "an excellent response from the public".

"More than 40 calls have been received generating new lines of inquiry," she said..

"This was a high profile case at the time and the fact that new information is still coming forward even 20 years on is great news for the investigation and Victoria's family."

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar said the force has had an "excellent" response from the public

Image caption A police hub has been set up for people to share information

Victoria had been at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe with her friend Gemma Algar on the night she went missing.

The two girls left the club at about 01:00 BST on 19 September and walked the two miles back to Trimley, stopping at a takeaway along the way.

They were 300 yards from Victoria's home near Faulkeners Way when the best friends parted at 02:30 BST.

Gemma heard a scream after but thought nothing of it and a major missing persons inquiry was launched when Victoria did not return home.

Image caption Victoria left the Bandbox in Felixstowe and walked the two miles home to Trimley with her friend

Image caption Her body was found in a creek at Creeting St Peter five days after she went missing

Victoria's body was found in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, 25 miles from where she was snatched, on 24 September.

In 2001, a businessman was cleared of murder following a trial.