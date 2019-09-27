Joe Pooley: Three re-arrested over Ipswich drowning death
- 27 September 2019
Police have re-arrested three people on suspicion of murdering a man who had drowned.
Joe Pooley, 22, was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.
A 29-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder for the fourth time, a 29-year-old woman for the third time, and a 25-year-old woman for the second.
All three people have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.