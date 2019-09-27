Suffolk

Joe Pooley: Three re-arrested over Ipswich drowning death

  • 27 September 2019
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

Police have re-arrested three people on suspicion of murdering a man who had drowned.

Joe Pooley, 22, was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.

A 29-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder for the fourth time, a 29-year-old woman for the third time, and a 25-year-old woman for the second.

All three people have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park in London Road

