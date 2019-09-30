Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Jason Miller was detained indefinitely after he admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

The stabbing of a man killed by his childhood friend could not have been predicted by care services, an independent report has found.

Russell Capon, 37, was stabbed 10 times with a kitchen knife at the Ipswich home of Jason Miller in June 2013.

Miller admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was detained indefinitely.

The report said the killing was not preventable, even though there was a "historical" risk of violence.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Russell Capon was stabbed 10 times by Miller

Miller, who had a history of schizophrenia and drug use, was detained under the Mental Health Act at a secure hospital.

According to the report commissioned by NHS England, he had been seen by psychiatrists since 2005, after he attacked his neighbour's door with a shovel and made threats to kill.

Miller also previously served a prison sentence for stabbing a friend.

The report by Niche Health and Social Care Consulting said Miller's "risk of violence to others was historical".

It said there were "no indicators that a violent act was more likely to occur" at the time of Mr Capon's death.

Image caption Mr Capon had been drinking with Miller at Miller's flat on Saturn Road, Ipswich

Agencies involved in his care included Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), Public Health Suffolk, Turning Point and Ipswich Housing Action Group.

The report said although Miller's care was "not co-ordinated across agencies", it did not consider that the killing was "preventable" or "predictable".

Mr Capon was killed while drinking at Mr Miller's flat on Saturn Road on 13 June. His girlfriend was also stabbed in the leg.

Recommendations made in the report included for the NSFT to use a joint sharing information agreement with Suffolk Police.

It was also recommended for Public Heath Suffolk to ensure if there is a multi-agency investigation, there is an action plan including the involvement of family and carers.