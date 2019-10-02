Image caption Fire devastated the semi-detached house in Chapel Close

Two people have died in a house fire in a Suffolk village.

Fire crews were called to the semi-detached house in Chapel Close, Capel St Mary, just after 08:00 BST today.

Suffolk Fire Service area commander Ian Bowell said crews had made attempts to enter the house, and the blaze had affected a neighbouring property.

"I'm sad to say two people have lost their lives this morning and we have a community in a state of shock," he said.

Roads around the area have been closed and more than 60 firefighters remain at the scene.

Image caption Police officers have closed surrounding roads

"It is a very serious incident for us to deal with because the blaze is still burning," Mr Bowell told the BBC.

"We got a call to house fire and en route learned that there were people inside, so the first crew's efforts were to try and rescue those people.

"We were confronted with flames coming out of most of the windows and doors."

He said crews would remain in the area for the rest of the day.

Witness Karen Rodrigues described feeling "helpless" as flames tore through the building.

"I awoke to hear people shouting for help, I looked out and saw smoke coming from the property," she said.

"The flames were very intense, you could see it raging through the house."