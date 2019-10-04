Image copyright St Elizabeth Hospice Image caption Castle on the Hill is part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk art trail in Ipswich, set up by St Elizabeth Hospice.

An elephant sculpture named after Ed Sheeran's "love song" to Suffolk sold for £10,000 at a charity auction and the singer has said he will sign it.

Castle on the Hill was one 55 artworks on the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk art trail in Ipswich, set up by St Elizabeth Hospice.

The auction at Ipswich Town Hall raised £261,500 for the charity.

Jennie Hutchinson, from the charity organisers, said: "It was a super night and exciting to be part of it."

Image caption Some 55 Elmers, all painted with different themes, graced the pavements and open spaces of Ipswich

"A good three years of work has gone it this and we've been putting our heart and soul into it," added Ms Hutchinson.

"The total is just incredible, we're absolutely thrilled."

Image caption Smaller 'young' Elmers were on display in the Buttermarket shopping centre and in other locations

Other elephants sold included Elmer Armstrong, Sir Elephant John, Elephantom of the Opera and Woolmer-I-Am - a reference to a woolly mammoth named Wool.i.am at Ipswich Museum.

The sculptures were in the town centre, Christchurch Park, Holywells Parks and at the waterfront from 15 June until 7 September.

The trail was organised by the hospice, which helps those with progressive and terminal illnesses, in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press.

It follows the success of the Pigs Gone Wild event that raised £200,000 for the charity in 2016.

Ms Hutchinson said: "It's not just about the money, we also need to speak to people about the hospice, about who we are, and dispel some of that fear because we're dealing with difficult subjects."

Image caption Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, about 18 miles (28km) from Ipswich

After its release, Sheeran described the song Castle on the Hill as his "love song for Suffolk", with lyrical references to Framlingham Castle in his hometown.

The singer-songwriter has "promised" to sign the elephant based on the song for the winning bidder, Ms Hutchinson said.

Sheeran bought his own pig-shaped statue, called Ed Sheer-ham, for £6,200 three years ago.