Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The incident happened as the ship docked at the Port of Ipswich on Wednesday

A crew member on a cargo ship died after an incident on board the vessel as it docked at a British port.

Associated British Ports (ABP) said the Dutch container ship was visiting the Port of Ipswich, Suffolk, on Wednesday morning at the time of the incident.

An investigation is being carried out by the Dutch Safety Board.

ABP said it was "saddened to learn of the loss of the crew member" and said its thoughts were with the individual's friends and family.

The Dutch Safety Board tweeted its investigators were en route to Ipswich.