Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street

A teenage drug dealer has been jailed for life for murdering a man in an alleyway.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after suffering a single stab wound to the abdomen in Ipswich.

Kieran Hayward, 17, from Bury St Edmunds had denied murder but was convicted by a jury.

Five people were found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court of helping to hide Hayward.

Four of them were sentenced alongside Hayward and a 16-year-old boy will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Martyn Levett lifted restrictions that had previously prohibited naming Hayward and co-defendant 17-year-old Kieran Elliott.

Hayward was sentenced to life with a minimum of 19 years.

Mr Saunders, who originally came from Surrey, was addicted to Class A drugs, jurors were told.

Image caption Police sealed off the area after the attack on Turin Street, which is near the Wherstead Road shops

The victim was stabbed to death with a "very large knife" by Hayward the day after the teenager and three others had travelled to Southend to buy two machetes, the court heard.

Prosecutor Simon Spence said Hayward was selling drugs in the Wherstead Road area of Ipswich when Mr Saunders saw him go into an alleyway and followed him.

Boy, 17, guilty of murdering man in alleyway

He told the court the victim was struck with "severe force".

Afterwards the other defendants helped the teenager to dispose of his clothing and took him to a caravan in St Osyth, near Clacton in Essex, the jury heard.

Jurors unanimously found the 17-year-old guilty of murder, and he was also convicted of possession of a knife.

Image caption Prosecutor Simon Spence said the convicted boy was selling drugs in Ipswich

The five other people, who had all pleaded not guilty but were convicted of assisting an offender, are:

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester, sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a youth offender's institution.

Benjamin Gosbell, 21, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, jailed for two-and-a-half years

Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years

Kieran Elliott, 17, from Colchester, was given an 18 months detention order.

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons will be sentenced at a later date.