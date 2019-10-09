Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Raymond Hogg, 69, crashed into the back of Mandy Snowling's car on the A12

A lorry driver has been jailed for causing a crash as he used his mobile phone in which a mother-of-six died.

Raymond Hogg, 69, ploughed into Amanda Snowling's car at 50mph (80km/h), crushing it between two lorries on the A12 in Suffolk on 20 April 2018.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Hogg failed to brake and was distracted for at least 15 seconds as he made a call prior to the crash.

He was jailed for two years and two months.

The force of the crash caused a pile-up involving six vehicles, including Hogg's lorry and Mrs Snowling's Mazda.

Her husband, Shane, became worried when she did not return to their Ipswich home and went to look for her.

As he drove past the accident near the Copdock Interchange on the A12 northbound, he received a call saying police were at his house.

In a statement read in court, Mr Snowling said: "20 April was the worst day of my life."

He also described his wife, aged 43, as "his one true love" and "the best mum".

Mitigating, Mr Allan Compton said Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, was "utterly broken by the consequences of his actions that day".

Hogg, who admitted death by dangerous driving at a hearing in September, was sentenced to four years and four months, half of which he will serve in prison.

Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption The A12 was closed following the crash near the Copdock Interchange

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and two months.

Sgt Scott Lee-Amies said: "It is astonishing that somebody who drives for a living would behave so recklessly behind the wheel."