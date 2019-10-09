Image copyright Suffolk Owl Sanctuary Image caption The common buzzard was found "firmly wedged" in the air vent of a lorry

A bird of prey found trapped in a lorry radiator has surprised his rescuers by recovering in just two weeks.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary was called to a vehicle near Ipswich and discovered the buzzard "firmly wedged" in a vent.

Falconer Jess Barrell said: "He was very lucky. Usually in cases like this we see things like concussion, broken legs and internal injuries.

"We were surprised to find he had just one broken tail wing and, after a rest, he was good to go."

She said it was not uncommon for birds of prey to be clipped by vehicles and sucked into air vents, as they often feed at the side of roads.

The buzzard was released close to where it was rescued after two weeks of assessment in an aviary.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is a charity based in Stonham Aspal that treats injured birds of prey and promotes owl conservation in the UK.