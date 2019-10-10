Adrian Mayes: Police searching for missing man find body
- 10 October 2019
The family of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks have been alerted by police after a body was found in woodland.
Adrian Mayes, 50, went missing on 25 September from his home in Red Lodge, Suffolk.
Police were called at 15:40 BST after a member of the public found a body near Turnpike Road in the village.
Officers are now working on formal identification but are not treating the death as suspicious.