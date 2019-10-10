Suffolk

Adrian Mayes: Police searching for missing man find body

  • 10 October 2019
Adrian Mayes Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Adrian Mayes from Red Lodge, Suffolk, went missing on 25 September

The family of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks have been alerted by police after a body was found in woodland.

Adrian Mayes, 50, went missing on 25 September from his home in Red Lodge, Suffolk.

Police were called at 15:40 BST after a member of the public found a body near Turnpike Road in the village.

Officers are now working on formal identification but are not treating the death as suspicious.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites