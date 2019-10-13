Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was discovered at an address in Pond Lane, Brandon

A 78-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in a Suffolk town.

Police were called to an address in Pond Lane, Brandon, at about 19:10 BST on Friday and found a man, in his 40s, who had been shot in the arm.

The suspect, from the Breckland area of Norfolk, was arrested before being detained under the Mental Health Act.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the victim and suspect were believed to know one another.