Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption Amanda Snowling was killed in the crash on the A12, near the Copdock Interchange

The husband of a mother-of-six killed in a crash caused by a lorry driver making a call said "life will never be the same because of a mobile phone".

Raymond Hogg ploughed into Amanda Snowling's car at 50mph (80km/h), crushing it between two lorries, on the A12 in Suffolk on 20 April 2018.

The 69-year-old, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was jailed for four years and four months.

Shane Snowling said Hogg's actions had "broken" his family.

"Everyone is angry over the time he has been given, but there is no time that's worth a life," he said in a statement.

"It is not him that's been given a sentence, it's us. We have this nightmare for the rest our lives."

Ipswich Crown Court heard Hogg failed to brake and was distracted for at least 15 seconds as he made the call prior to the crash.

The force of the crash caused a six-vehicle pile-up near the Copdock Interchange on the northbound carriageway.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Raymond Hogg's lorry ploughed into Amanda Snowling's Mazda

Mr Snowling said "no-one was ever more loved than Mandy".

"I stand and look out of my window wishing for her to pull up and for this to be just a nightmare, but I look around to see her ashes sitting there, then a bomb goes off and I panic because I know it's real," he said.

Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, was also disqualified from driving for seven years and two months.

During mitigation it was heard he was "utterly broken by the consequences of his actions that day".