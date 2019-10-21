Image caption Sam Norris met nurses who cared for him while he was in a coma

A teenage speedway rider who spent five days in a coma after a crash has met the medical staff who saved his life.

Sam Norris, 15, suffered a brain injury and was blind for a month after the crash in June.

The Suffolk rider visited the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and the track the accident happened.

"Coming back to the place where it happened [means] you don't think about it any more," said Sam, who was riding for Mildenhall Fen Tigers.

"Now I can just focus on coming back to the racing."

'Run over'

Sam crashed at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow on 16 June.

"I was in first and I just lost it. I came off and then when I came off, about a second later I got run over by another motorbike," he said.

Image caption Sam Norris visited the Glasgow track where he had his crash during the British Youth Championships

He said his recovery had tested his resolve.

"At least I know that I have really got determination to win, so when I come back all I want to do is win," said the teenager, of Linton, Cambridgeshire.

Medical staff at the the Royal Hospital for Children said they were proud to have seen him make such a complete recovery.

"It's so good to see that from such a tragic accident, he has come out and is going on in leaps and bounds," said nurse Nicole Barry.

His mother, Claire, said the trip had brought "a bit of closure" for her son, who does not remember his time at the hospital.

"Sam has often heard us speak about how wonderful this hospital is and I think it's going to help him as part of his rehabilitation as well," she said.