Needham Market attack: Woman was stabbed 15 times
A woman survived despite being stabbed 15 times and suffering two wounds to her liver, a court heard.
The 29-year-old was attacked at Needham Market, Suffolk, early on Saturday, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the court charged with attempted murder.
He was also charged with possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in youth detention and is due to appear at the same court on 13 January.
A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed until 14 November pending further inquiries.