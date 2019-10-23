Suffolk

Woman found unconscious in Lowestoft house dies in hospital

  • 23 October 2019
A woman who was found unconscious at a house more than two weeks ago has died.

Patricia Jurack, 70, was discovered at the property on Fir Lane in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 6 October, and taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Officers had been called to the house after reports of concern for the safety of a woman.

A 70-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the time was later released on bail. He was due to return to police next Wednesday.

