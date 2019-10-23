Image copyright East Anglia News Service Image caption Archibald Clifton-Brown's conviction of assault by beating was overturned on appeal

A man fined for assaulting a hunt saboteur during a "tug of war" over a dead fox has had his conviction overturned.

Archibald Clifton-Brown, 20, of Haverhill, Suffolk, was found guilty of assault by beating after a three-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He appealed the conviction on the grounds he used "sufficient force" to prevent the fox from being taken.

It related to an incident at a Boxing Day hunt in Great Thurlow in 2017.

The appeal was upheld by Mr Recorder Jonathan Ashley-Norman QC at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Clifton-Brown was also acquitted of hunting a fox following the trial in March.

Christopher Amatt, 59, of Wickhambrook, was found guilty of illegally hunting a fox and assaulting a saboteur at the same trial.