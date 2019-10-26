Image copyright Simon Goldsmith Image caption Simon Goldsmith admits his Elvis tribute act is "low budget"

A "low-budget" and "rubbish-looking" Elvis Presley impersonator was told his act was "too comical" for a tribute competition.

Simon Goldsmith hoped to donate the £1,000 prize money from Ipswich's Elvis King's Crown competition to a local hospice, but his entry was rejected.

Mr Goldsmith, who has raised £10,000 for the hospice as "Elvis", intends to gig locally instead to raise money.

The competition organiser said he did not want to see anyone "embarrassed".

Mr Goldsmith, 46, works as a postman in Suffolk and also does a self-confessed "low budget" Elvis tribute act under the name Harry Isaac Presley.

Image copyright Simon Goldsmith Image caption When Mr Goldsmith isn't "Elvis", he is a postman

He had hoped to join the dozen or so Elvis acts at this year's Elvis competition in Copdock, near Ipswich, on Saturday.

"I was asked if I ever perform where it's not comical and whether I had any authentic costumes," Mr Goldsmith said.

"I know I can look a bit rubbish."

Image copyright Simon Goldsmith Image caption Mr Goldsmith sometimes performs as "zombie Elvis"

Organiser Andy Sexton admitted he did not think Mr Goldsmith was a likely candidate to take this year's prized crown at the event at the Best Western Hotel.

"It's a proper Elvis competition and the last thing I want is to embarrass anyone, so they have to come up to a certain standard," he said.

"Everyone thinks they can do Elvis, but not everyone can.

"They could look a bit silly."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Simon Goldsmith has also livened-up his local Park Run in Kesgrave near Ipswich

Mr Goldsmith is instead spending the weekend performing at several venues in the Ipswich area raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice, which looked after both his parents.

It is not the first time the postie has experienced rejection.

After failing to get a place in the London Marathon in 2015, he held his own "world's dullest marathon", running 17 times around a village to raise funds for charity dressed as a "zombie Elvis".