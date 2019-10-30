Suffolk

Joe Pooley death: Man charged with murder over Ipswich drowning

  • 30 October 2019
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a river more than a year ago.

The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping in the town on 13 August 2018.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 22-year-old, who had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear before Ipswich magistrates later.

Three other people - a 25-year-old woman formerly from Ipswich, a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man - have been arrested by Suffolk Police on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park in London Road

