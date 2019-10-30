Joe Pooley death: Man charged with murder over Ipswich drowning
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a river more than a year ago.
The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping in the town on 13 August 2018.
A post-mortem examination revealed the 22-year-old, who had learning difficulties, had drowned.
Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear before Ipswich magistrates later.
Three other people - a 25-year-old woman formerly from Ipswich, a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man - have been arrested by Suffolk Police on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.