Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a river more than a year ago.

The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping in the town on 13 August 2018.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 22-year-old, who had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear before Ipswich magistrates later.

Three other people - a 25-year-old woman formerly from Ipswich, a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man - have been arrested by Suffolk Police on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.