Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Joe Pooley had learning difficulties, Suffolk Police said

A second man has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old was found drowned in a river.

The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping in the town on 13 August 2018.

Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.

Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Wednesday and remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Police said Mr Palmer had been arrested on suspicion of murder four times in the inquiry.

He was on police bail for some time and then released under investigation in August.

Two women, aged 25 and 29, have been released under investigation on suspicion of murder.