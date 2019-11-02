Image copyright Highways England Image caption The bridge over the A14 by Ipswich is expected to be closed until 14:00 GMT

High winds have closed the Orwell Bridge for up to five hours.

Highways England said the crossing over the A14, to the south of Ipswich, Suffolk, was not expected to be open before 14:00 GMT based on the forecast from the Met Office.

It is shut from junctions 56 to 57. Diversions are in place via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

Motorists are being asked to follow the "solid triangle" diversion route.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across the south and east of England.