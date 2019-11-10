Image caption Local singer Bessie Turner, fresh from supporting Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park in August, was at the town's Corn Exchange

A town's multi-venue festival which sold out in its first year is set to return, organisers confirmed.

About 800 tickets were sold for Sound City Ipswich performances on the town's Cornhill, at the Smokehouse, Corn Exchange and Manor Ballroom last month.

Organisers said it would return in 2020 with a concert on 1 October and festival and conference the next day.

"Sound City has put Ipswich as a viable gig-going destination," organiser Joe Bailey told the BBC.

"The first year is always the most difficult year to get something off the ground, so I feel there is a momentum behind us from the organisations, Arts Council England and the general public," he said.

Image caption The Cornhill, which underwent a £3.6m revamp last year, hosted one of the stages

According to Mark Davyd, who runs the Music Venue Trust charity, Ipswich is the town or city with the largest population that does not have a 250-400 capacity venue.

October's event saw local acts such as Dingus Khan, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Piers James, Bessie Turner and 1980s John Peel favourites The Stupids on the same bill as visiting acts including The Murder Capital, Snapped Ankles and Novelist.

After this year's event, another of Sound City's organisers Mark Neal said the event, which saw 23 bands and performers take part, showcased what Ipswich "can offer".

Sound City Ipswich 2020 will begin on 1 October on the Cornhill for an evening concert, while the festival and conference will take place on Friday 2 October on the Cornhill, Corn Exchange, Ipswich Film Theatre.

Mr Bailey said additional venues are also to be announced.

"We're not going to do a Friday-Saturday at present. We want to make sure we can deliver a high-quality event, not running before we can walk," he added.