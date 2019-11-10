Suffolk

Little Stonham murder probe: Arrest after woman found dead

  • 10 November 2019
Norwich Road, Little Stonham Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a house in Norwich Road, Little Stonham, at about 03:30 GMT

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman died at a house in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road, Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, at about 03:30 GMT.

Suffolk Constabulary said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene.

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police. Officers have asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites