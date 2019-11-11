Image caption Emergency services were called to The Magpie pub at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday

A landmark pub is closed after a woman was found dead and a murder inquiry was launched.

Emergency services were called to The Magpie on the A140 at Stonham Parva, Suffolk, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.

Suffolk Police said the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, the force said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.