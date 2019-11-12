Image caption The ram-raid happened at the Co-Op in Debenham, Suffolk, at about 03:40 GMT

A cash machine was ripped from the wall of a store that was targeted by ram-raiders for the second time.

Police said a telereach forklift was used during the theft at the Co-Op in Debenham, Suffolk, at about 03:40 GMT.

The cash machine was later recovered on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. The shop, previously hit in February 2018, was closed while investigations and repairs take place.

A 30-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested, Suffolk Police said.

He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Image caption A 30-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested, Suffolk Police said

Lee Hammond, head of security at the East of England Co-Op, said the ram-raid had come as a "surprise".

There was a spate of them in 2017 and 2018 when the group offered a £40,000 reward, but there had not been any since some "good arrests were made by police", said Mr Hammond.

He said "plenty of security measures" were put in after the last incident, including bollards placed outside.

"The damage isn't too bad and we're just working on making that safe and getting the store open," he added.

Image caption The store was previously targeted in February 2018

Other stores previously targeted in Suffolk include those in Lavenham, Great Cornard, Long Melford and Clare.

A Land Rover was used to drive into the front of a Spar shop in Glemsford, near Sudbury, on 4 November.