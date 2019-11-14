Corrie Mckeague's brother bids to restore missing airman's sports car
The brother of missing Corrie Mckeague has saved the airman's "loved" first car, which has sat on an RAF base since he vanished more than three years ago.
The airman was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.
Darroch Mckeague, 24, went to retrieve the moss-covered MG TF from nearby RAF Honington, intending to scrap it.
"But as soon as I sat in it I just knew I couldn't do that," said Mr Mckeague, who now plans to restore the car, which has "great sentimental value" to him.
The RAF Regiment gunner, originally from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing on a night out.
He was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading bay but was not seen coming back out.
- Landfill search for missing airman ends
- The mystery of the airman who disappeared
- Missing airman search costs police £2.1m
Police believe he got into one of the bins but his remains were not found, despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge.
Mr Mckeague has launched a crowdfunding appeal to finance the project.
Writing on a YouTube video, he said: "Corrie had quite a big accident in it and got a new car. He never did want to sell it; he loved it.
"My goal is to gradually renovate this car which I'm sure won't be easy because it has been sat in the same spot outside for around four years.
"I'm hoping to raise enough funds to get this car back to its original state and I would love it if I could fix my brother's first car."