An overturned lorry that became stuck on the central reservation has caused the A14 at Bury St Edmunds to be closed.

Emergency services are at the scene by the Sugar Beet factory after the incident, which happened at 03:37 GMT according to Suffolk Police.

The lorry driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is shut between junctions 43 for the town and junction 42 for Westley.

Essential repairs are taking place on the central reservation said Highways England.

Diversions are in place and police are warning of traffic disruption in the area.

Highways England is advising westbound drivers to leave the road at junction 43, travel on the A143, then the A1302 and rejoin at junction 42.

Eastbound motorists are being asked to exit at junction 42, travel on the B1106 to Fornham All Saints, go on the A1101 and at the A143 roundabout rejoin the A14 at junction 43.