Whale carcass washes up on Felixstowe beach
The carcass of a whale has washed up on a beach in Suffolk.
The Felixstowe coastguard rescue team was called to reports of a whale at 09:00 GMT and officers remain at the town's beach.
Alan Boyle, who saw the carcass on the seafront, said the coastguard told him it was "probably hit by a ship".
Mr Boyle said the whale was about six or seven metres in length and looked like it had been "dead for a long time".
"The main coastguard said it was probably hit by a ship as the area is a big shipping lane," he added.
In 2017, the carcass of a 30ft (9m) dead fin whale had to be removed after it washed up on the beach.