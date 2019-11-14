Image copyright Alan Boyle/Everything Felixstowe & Beyond Image caption The coastguard rescue team was called to reports of a whale at Felixstowe beach at 09:00 GMT

The carcass of a whale has washed up on a beach in Suffolk.

The Felixstowe coastguard rescue team was called to reports of a whale at 09:00 GMT and officers remain at the town's beach.

Alan Boyle, who saw the carcass on the seafront, said the coastguard told him it was "probably hit by a ship".

Mr Boyle said the whale was about six or seven metres in length and looked like it had been "dead for a long time".

"The main coastguard said it was probably hit by a ship as the area is a big shipping lane," he added.

In 2017, the carcass of a 30ft (9m) dead fin whale had to be removed after it washed up on the beach.