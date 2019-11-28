A12 shut near Woodbridge due to flooding
- 28 November 2019
A dual carriageway was closed in the early hours of the morning due to severe flooding.
More than three miles (5km) of queuing traffic built up on the A12 at Ufford, near Woodbridge, Suffolk.
Suffolk Highways said a blocked drain had been unclogged and one lane reopened, although motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Five flood alerts remain in place across the county after Wednesday's downpours.
Please be advised that one lane is now clear. Be patient and take care whilst traffic returns to normal. Our teams are working to reopen the full road as soon as possible. We will keep you updated, thank you. #A12 #Suffolk https://t.co/zLFNnV8YiN— Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) November 28, 2019
