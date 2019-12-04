Image copyright Lorne Thomson/Getty Images Image caption Liam Gallagher will be the Saturday-night headliner at Latitude

Liam Gallagher, Haim and the Chemical Brothers will headline Latitude Festival in 2020.

Michael Kiwanuka, Keane, Charli XCX and Bill Bailey will also perform at the festival in Suffolk between July 16 and 19.

Ex-Oasis frontman Gallagher played a surprise set at Latitude in 2018.

It will be the 15th edition of the festival at Henham Park, which includes comedy, art, poetry and theatre as well as music.

Haim first played Latitude more than five years ago but will return as headliners

Los Angeles-based Haim will make their headline debut on the Friday night, having played at the festival in 2014.

They said: "Latitude has always been one of our favourite festivals to play - now we are so excited to come back and headline."

Liam Gallagher is set to play the main stage on Saturday and the Chemical Brothers will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

They will perform tracks from their recent Grammy-nominated album No Geography, as well as picking from a back catalogue packed with dance anthems.

The Chemical Brothers played The Other Stage at Glastonbury in 2015

British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka will also perform, as will Keane, who reunited this year for the first time since 2013.

"Latitude is one of our favourite festivals to attend," said Keane. "We can't wait to be on the bill next summer."

Michael Kiwanuka will play Latitude on the Friday

QI and Have I Got News for You regular Bill Bailey, who will headline the Comedy Arena, was slightly more reserved.

"Last time I played Latitude it wasn't too bad so I'm quite looking forward to headlining in 2020," he said.

Poet John Cooper Clarke will perform on stage, as well as being interviewed about his career.

There will also be a Women's Prize for Fiction panel and Salon London will showcase a selection of authors and academics.

The festival faced criticism last year from animal rights groups for the "ignorant and cruel" tradition of dyeing its sheep pink.

It is not yet known whether the brightly coloured sheep will reappear.