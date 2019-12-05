Arrests made after group 'seen leaving a boat' in Southwold Harbour
- 5 December 2019
A number of arrests for immigration offences have been made after a group was seen leaving a boat in Southwold Harbour.
The groups disembarked and was spotted getting into vehicles at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, Suffolk Police said.
The Border Force said 14 Albanian men had been taken into custody on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.
The drivers of two vehicles were also been arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal migration.