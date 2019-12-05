Image caption The attack happened in Tonning Street, Lowestoft

A man has been arrested after two police officers were attacked with acid while on a pre-planned operation, a force has said.

Suffolk Police said the "self-contained" incident happened to the pair at an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft, at 04:45 GMT.

Shortly after arriving, a man sprayed a noxious liquid at them.

A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm and is being questioned.

Both the male officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

One officer sustained minor facial burns and is in a stable condition. The second officer sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officers remain at the scene and have called for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.