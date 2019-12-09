Image caption One passenger said they were told the 08:30 GMT from Norwich to London was cancelled due to "door locks not working"

More than 150 journeys by one rail operator have been cancelled or delayed because of "major" signalling faults on rural lines.

Greater Anglia services across parts of Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex have been affected.

Issues are expected to last all Monday and follow a weekend of disruption caused by Network Rail signalling faults.

Disgruntled passengers have called the delays "ridiculous" and "a joke".

All services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended but a rail replacement service has been put in place.

One passenger posted on Twitter to say "I am so pleased that I only have four more days of being a @greateranglia hostage... yet more trains to Cambridge are cancelled".

Another traveller posted "You cancel more trains than you run and if they do run they are late. It's a total joke".

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Signalling problems have caused chaos for Greater Anglia passengers - mainly across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk

All services between Cambridge and Norwich will start and end at Ely.

A two-hourly service will operate between Ipswich and Cambridge, via Bury St Edmunds.

Passengers going to and from Ely and Cambridge will be able to use their tickets on Great Northern and Cross Country services.

Greater Anglia tickets will also be accepted on local First Suffolk buses.

The train operator said it was working with other transport companies to help give alternative travel options to passengers.

Ipswich to Peterborough services are suspended until further notice due to a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault.

Services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have also been affected by the same issue and buses were being provided.

Customers have been warned to expect disruption between Cromer and Sheringham on the north Norfolk coast.

Manea and Whittlesey stations in the Cambridgeshire Fens will not be served at all due to the fault.

Last week the rail operator was criticised for its "appalling" service by the East Suffolk Travellers' Association (ESTA).

Network Rail, which is responsible for the track and infrastructure, has been approached for comment.