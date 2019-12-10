Image copyright The Ellen Show Image caption Nandi Bushell told Ellen DeGeneres about how she was inspired by Ringo Starr

A nine-year-old girl who previously got the chance to jam with Lenny Kravitz has been given the chance to take up a new instrument by a US chat show host.

Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, wowed audiences during The Ellen Show as she played to Nirvana's In Bloom.

Afterwards, Ellen DeGeneres presented Nandi with a bass guitar, after hearing one was on the schoolgirl's Christmas wish list.

Nandi said on social media performing on the show was "incredible".

Image copyright The Ellen Show

During her appearance on The Ellen Show, she told DeGeneres how she had started playing the drums when she was five years old.

She said: "On Saturdays and Sundays, we make pancakes and listen to The Beatles. I saw the drum kit and Ringo Starr, and he inspired me to play the drums."

Nandi also told DeGeneres it was her first time in the United States.

She said she "loved" Los Angeles and thought the people were "really friendly", and she had been on a "proper" rollercoaster for the first time.

The youngster then took to the drums, finishing the set with a solo before throwing her drumsticks off the stage.

DeGeneres tweeted after the show to say "I adore this young girl".

Musician Questlove also took to social media to say he was "so proud" of Nandi, while other people said she was "insanely talented" and "Hope Dave Grohl [Nirvana's drummer] saw this".

Image copyright The Ellen Show

Nandi was previously given the chance to play with Kravitz in June after the singer-songwriter spotted videos of her drumming on Instagram.

On that occasion, she played the drums with him before his gig at London's O2 Arena.

She has also appeared in John Lewis and Argos adverts.