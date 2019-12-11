Image copyright Google Image caption One man has died after the crash on the A140 near Little Stonham this morning

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash which led to a village's power having to be turned off.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A140 at Little Stonham, Suffolk, at 06:30 GMT.

A police spokesman said the crash involved a DAF lorry, a van and a car. The van driver died at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions and the electricity had to be turned off to allow the lorry to be recovered.

An investigation is under way with Suffolk Police urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Electrical power to Little Stonham had to be switched off for several hours from about 11:00.

The road closure meant diversions were put in place, but police warned drivers of large vehicles to avoid the area, as the diversion route would not be suitable for them.